An uplifting, patriotic show awaits the Blairsville community and surrounding areas as the 28th Infantry Division Band of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard prepares for week of free regional performances.
The band, known as “Pennsylvania’s oldest professional music performance group,” will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blairsville Veterans Memorial Park.
Other concerts scheduled in the area are:
- 2 p.m. Sunday, Legion Keener Park, Latrobe
- 7 p.m. Monday, New Wilmington, Borough Park
- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Derry, Derry Community Park
- 7 p.m. July 1, Ebensburg, Memorial Park
- 7 p.m. July 2, Windber, Miner’s Park Gazebo
- 10 a.m., Canonsburg, parade on Main Street
All concerts are free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, shows will be canceled. Visit the 28th Division Band Facebook page for updates.
The concert will be led by Chief Warrant Officer Aaron S. Burkle, who is the conductor. Members of the band arrived earlier this week from Pennsylvania and beyond for five days of practice, said Sgt. Daniel Klingbeil, who as Readiness NCO for the band handles administrative duties, as well as plays trumpet.
Klingbeil said the band has three aspects of its mission: to support ceremonial events of the division, to support soldiers while deployed to help boost morale, and to bolster community relations, which is where the concerts fit in.
The show will last around an hour and 15 minutes, Klingbeil said. Concertgoers can expect to hear a wide variety of music.
“It will be a great show, very entertaining,” he said. “You’ll come away with that good feeling that you love America and you love being in this country.”
The performance will feature the full concert band, playing patriotic music and marches, as well as smaller ensembles such as the rock band, brass quartet and ceremonial band.
“It’s a very toe-tapping type of concert,” Klingbeil said.
There are 35 members in the band, which is based at the Torrance Armory. Members range in ages from 20s to 50s and come from Pennsylvania and surrounding states. At 57, Klingbeil has been in the band since 1988 and has held his current position for 13 years.He described the band as “unique as a military unit.”
“You get to know the guys quite well,” he said. “We become like a family.”
He also noted that to play in the band, members must audition and must already know how to play.
The group, which is the only National Guard band in the state, performs about 20 concerts per year, including a veterans event at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College in November. That month, they will perform this year at a Steelers game as well, he said.
Klingbeil said he is always looking for new musicians to join the ranks, as recruiting is part of his position, and that the Guard is offering 100 percent tuition reimbursement.
“There’s a lot of benefits financially as well as that feeling of serving our country,” he said.
Anyone interested in learning more about joining can contact Klingbeil at (814) 937-3523.
According to the band’s history on Facebook, it has provided “uninterrupted service of more than 60 years,” having been organized prior to World War II, “when the 109th, 110th, and 112th Infantry Regiment Bands were dissolved.”
“At the beginning of WWII, the band was inducted into federal service and served throughout the war, earning distinction in defense of Wiltz during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. The band’s decorations include the Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Luxembourg Croix De Guerre,” according to the history. “Following the war in December of 1945, the band returned to Pennsylvania and was designated the 28th Infantry Division Band. This designation has been maintained although they were reorganized as part of the 28th Division Trains in June of 1959.” The band has performed across the United States, as well as in France, Luxembourg and Bosnia, as well as for “President Gerald Ford and President Ronald Reagan’s arrival to Pennsylvania soil and leading the parade in Philadelphia during the Centennial celebration on July 4, 1976.”