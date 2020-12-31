The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has announced that $3.7 million in Growing Greener funds will be provided for 20 projects to clean up waters in the state’s northwest region, which extends south to Indiana and Armstrong counties.
DEP said the region also received funding for several Acid Mine Drainage Set Aside projects.
Statewide, more than $34 million was awarded to fund 149 projects to clean up waters. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects from the award date.
Locally, White Township will get $57,500 for expanding stormwater management in Kennedy King Park.
Meanwhile, Stream Restoration Inc. will get $210,956 for Phase III of the Neal Run Restoration Project and $682,854 for Laurel Run No. 1 Passive System Rehabilitation.
Also, the Indiana County Conservation District will get $491,515 for the Lucerne 3A/Waterworks Passive Treatment System; and Blackleggs Watershed Association Inc. will receive $277,487 for Big Run Treatment Complex Sludge Management.