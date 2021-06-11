The Laney Clan USA will hold its 37th family reunion from Friday, July 16, through Sunday, July 18, in the Crimson Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
Join for a genealogy meeting, historical tour, heirloom sharing, memorial service, Laney bingo, Saturday banquet with a local speaker, silent auction, a service project benefiting the community and more.
Local Laney’s welcome! For more information, email laneyclanusa@gmail.com or call (408) 656-2438.
The cost for the reunion is $10, and the optional banquet is $19 for adults and $9.50 for children 12 years and younger.