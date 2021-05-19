On Saturday, May 15, Skyler Moore was recognized as the 2021 ICTC Heidi Allison Character Award recipient during the third annual Heidi and Tom Allison Memorial Golf Outing. The award recognizes an ICTC senior who consistently demonstrates positive character both in and out of the classroom. Skyler is a Health Occupations student at ICTC.
The ICTC Heidi Allison Character Award was established shortly after the death of beloved ICTC Health Occupations teacher Heidi Allison in 2018.
It was established in an effort to recognize the significance and impact one person can make simply by demonstrating kindness and compassion.
Allison was known for her loving character.
She lived a life of service, demonstrated clearly by her career as a nurse-turned-educator.
Skyler received the $10,000 award based upon recommendation from her teacher and ICTC administration and after an interview with Heidi’s sister, Tammy Bachota, and Heidi’s husband, A.J. Allison. Bachota and A.J. Allison interviewed five finalists for the award.
Each finalist was required to submit a brief essay in response to a prompt asking them to reflect on how they would use the funds in the next chapter of their life.
Bachota expressed her involvement in the selection process as an “honor,” stating, “The process of selecting a recipient for the award to honor Heidi’s legacy is so special to us. It is such an honor and joy to interview five amazing ICTC students every year. Each year we are moved by their strong character, plan for the future, and involvement in and out of school. We look forward to continuing this for years to come.”
The ICTC Heidi Allison Character Award is funded entirely by the continued support of the community. Primarily, funds are secured during the annual golf outing in memory of Heidi and her brother-in-law, Tom, who tragically passed the same day within hours of Heidi.
“We are so grateful for all the love and support from the community to be able to keep Heidi’s Legacy alive,” said A.J. Allison.
Heidi passed away on Aug. 17, 2018, after a battle with cancer at the age of 38. She is survived by her five children and husband.