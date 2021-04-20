Six Indiana County 4-H livestock members from the Gordon 4-H Club recently competed in the Penn State Block and Bridle Club virtual 4-H and FFA state livestock judging contest.
There were two tracks available, with a non-reasons option for younger members. Emmy McLaughlin and Emily Barker competed in non-reasons, with McLaughlin placing seventh out of 29 participants.
Four members competed in the reasons track. A team of John Clark Bruner, Elizabeth Bruner, Maddison Barnhart and Logan Barnhart placed third out of eight teams.
Elizabeth Bruner placed second out of 24 participants.
The contest also featured a test where Elizabeth Bruner won first place.
The test involved answering specific questions about lamb and swine classes. Members judged market hogs, steers and lambs, breeding gilts, performance Angus bulls and crossbred ewes.
Coaches for the teams were 4-H volunteers Clark and Connie Bruner and Barb Peace.