Three Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the eighth annual PA State 4-H Junior Horse Show. More than 135 members from 40 counties made 550 entries. The purpose of the show is to showcase member work with younger horses, and classes included breed confirmation, futurity, driving and in hand performance skills.
All exhibitors participate in a class for a blue, red or yellow merit placing. Blue merit animals then advance to championship classes for their division.
In the Western Division, Brynley Breisch, Shawnee Riders, won a blue merit award for her Quarter Horse Three-Year-Old Mare “Trix Dun Dirty.” This horse then was named Reserve Champion Western Horse Three-Year-Old Mare Champion. Sierra McCunn, Shawnee Riders, received a blue ribbon for her Quarter Horse Two-Year-Old Gelding, “Dirtier Than Iota Be,” which then placed fifth in the Western Horse Two-Year-Old Gelding Champion Class.
In English competition, Brynley Breisch showed a red merit Hunter Type Horse Yearling Gelding “Dark Side of the Moon”. Emmy McLaughlin, Trailblazers, exhibited two animals in several classes in the Miniature Horse Division. Her two-year-old miniature type mare “Cricket” won a blue merit and then was named Miniature Horse Two-Year-Old Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Miniature Horse Mare. Her miniature type horse four-year-old mare “Poppy” won a red merit ribbon. She also competed in Miniature In Hand Trail Class and was a red ribbon merit winner in the four-year-old class. Poppy also won a blue merit award in the Miniature Driving Futurity Four-Year-Old Class and was sixth in the Driving Futurity Championship. Poppy also won a blue merit ribbon in Miniature Horse Jumping Four-Year-Old and fifth in the Jumping Futurity Championship.