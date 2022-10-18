4-H logo

Three Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the eighth annual PA State 4-H Junior Horse Show. More than 135 members from 40 counties made 550 entries. The purpose of the show is to showcase member work with younger horses, and classes included breed confirmation, futurity, driving and in hand performance skills.

All exhibitors participate in a class for a blue, red or yellow merit placing. Blue merit animals then advance to championship classes for their division.

Tags