Five Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the State 4-H Public Speaking and Presentation Contest.
The virtual contest involved 40 members from 17 counties who competed with 50 speeches or presentations.
Emmy McLaughlin, Gordon 4-H Club, had the highest score in the senior animal science presentation contest with her “Wool” presentation. She is now eligible to represent the state at the Northeast Regional Contest in September.
Isabella Douglas, Treasure Seekers, placed second with a blue ribbon in the junior home and family management category with her presentation “Let’s Make It: Jewelry”.
Andrew and Aaron Miller, Treasure Seekers, also won a blue ribbon, placing fourth in the junior animal science category with “Saving Baby Oreo”. Alaina Fabin, Gordon Club, won a red ribbon for her senior plant science presentation “O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.”
Emmy McLaughlin also competed in senior public speaking, with “Boundaries Are Around Us Everywhere”.
Carol Schurman, 4-H volunteer, served on the planning committee and was also a judge and contest donor.
