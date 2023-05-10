Nineteen Indiana County 4-H horse club members recently competed in the annual 4-H horse bowl contest held at the Indiana Mall. Clubs choose teams, prepare and then compete with buzzers, questions and rounds in a double elimination format.
The winning senior team was a combined team from Trailblazers and Shawnee Riders, with members Jordyn Goril, Kami Snyder and Sierra McCunn. The second-place senior team was from Bits and Bridles, with members Samantha Lawrence, Hailee Monoskey, Kathryn Kwisnek and Savanna Torok.
There were three junior teams. The first-place team was from Shawnee Riders. Members were Chloe Bishop, Brynley Breisch and Jadyn Frew. Another team from that club won second place with members Olivia Shimko, Karen Jones and Kira Pacconi. Bits and Bridles was the third-place team with Alexandra Kwisnek, Frankie Uher, Marlee Barner and Aria Monoskey.
Two cloverbuds, Amira Dewalt, Bits and Bridles, and Grace Elliott, Shawnee Riders, also participated. Volunteer Ethel Coleman assisted with question selection and contest development. Other 4-H volunteers assisting were Marge Bezilla, Krystal Breisch and Pam Nealer.
Tire Express was a sponsor for the program. Team coaches were Breisch and Bezilla, Shawnee Riders, and Ashley Monoskey and Pat Silk, Bits and Bridles.
For more information on the 4-H horse program, contact Angela Boring, Extension 4-H educator, at (724) 465-3880.
