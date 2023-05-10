Nineteen Indiana County 4-H horse club members recently competed in the annual 4-H horse bowl contest held at the Indiana Mall. Clubs choose teams, prepare and then compete with buzzers, questions and rounds in a double elimination format.

The winning senior team was a combined team from Trailblazers and Shawnee Riders, with members Jordyn Goril, Kami Snyder and Sierra McCunn. The second-place senior team was from Bits and Bridles, with members Samantha Lawrence, Hailee Monoskey, Kathryn Kwisnek and Savanna Torok.