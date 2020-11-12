Paige Almes, third from left, Indiana County 4-H horse program member from the Trailblazers 4-H Club, has won recognition in the state horsemanship skills award program.
This program encourages members to develop a specific set of skills that become more difficult as the member progresses with the same horse.
Paige recently completed Level 3 and 4, the highest levels available. She will receive her Level 4 recognition at the 2021 State 4-H Horse Show.
She was recognized for her accomplishment recently at a county event with Stacie Hritz, Indiana County 4-H educator; Pam Nealer, Indiana County 4-H leader and horsemanship skills examiner; and Lew Trumble, Western Region Equine Extension Associate. Beth Almes is Paige’s mother and club leader.