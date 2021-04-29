Two Indiana County 4-H members, Lily Palfrey and Elizabeth Bruner, were recently chosen as part of the 11-member state delegation to National 4-H Conference.
The National 4-H Conference is a premier youth development opportunity to engage youth in developing recommendations for 4-H. It is a working conference in which youth and adults assist in the development of recommendations to help guide 4-H programs nationally and in their communities. As the sponsor for this conference, the National 4-H Headquarters is charged with sharing the recommendations that emerge from the conference with the Secretary of Agriculture, national Extension Program Leaders, and others who determine 4-H programs.
Both members are from the Gordon 4-H Club and have developed extensive 4-H records. Each delegate worked with one of 17 roundtable sessions which developed recommendations and made presentations to national policy groups. Palfrey participated in the “College Tuition” Roundtable, which looked at challenges facing rural, non-traditional, first generation, limited English-proficiency, and homeschool students. This group presented to the Consumer’s Financial Protection Bureau. Palfrey said “It was an amazing experience where I got to make connections with other 4-Hers all around the country. What meant the most to me however is that I was able to advocate for homeschoolers and add them to our presentation when they were not originally considered in our topic. As a homeschooler myself, I was also able to learn more about ways to pay for college.”
Bruner was a part of the “Addressing Community Issues” roundtable, which dealt with “What programs can 4-H provide to help youth confidently address issues in their community?”
They presented to National 4-H Council and shared ideas on how to engage more youth in civic engagement and citizenship activities. Her group developed a curriculum and encouraged National 4-H Council to offer new events. Bruner commented “My favorite part of National 4-H Conference was preparing the presentation for National 4-H Council and presenting to them. Overall, the conference was a wonderful experience. I was able to connect and work with other 4-Hers from across the country and meet the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, who was our capnote speaker.”
States could organize congressional visits, and the state delegation met with Congressman Fred Keller, Congressman John Joyce’s assistant Fredrick Sottnick, and Congressman Glenn Thompson. Each of these Congressmen had state delegates of National 4-H Conference as constituents.