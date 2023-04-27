4-H communication contest

First-place winners in their categories are pictured at the recent Indiana County 4-H Communication Contest. From left, first row, are Aaron Miller, junior animal science; Isabella Douglas, junior home and family management; and Andrew Miller, junior animal science. In the second row are Carol Schurman, contest donor; Maggie Palfrey, senior impromptu; John Bruner, senior general and senior impromptu; Mya Calhoun, senior public speaking; and Angela Boring, Indiana County 4-H youth educator.

 Submitted photo

Fifteen Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the Indiana County 4-H Communication Contest. Categories included presentations, public speaking and impromptu speeches. Topics were varied with subjects including dairy foods, archery, precision marksmanship, jewelry making, foods and animal science. Each member received a merit ribbon and cash prize, and top winners in each category won an extra award.

In the senior general category, John Bruner won a blue ribbon and received first place, and Sadie Palfrey received a blue ribbon. Isabella Douglas won first place and a blue ribbon in junior home and family management.

