Fifteen Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the Indiana County 4-H Communication Contest. Categories included presentations, public speaking and impromptu speeches. Topics were varied with subjects including dairy foods, archery, precision marksmanship, jewelry making, foods and animal science. Each member received a merit ribbon and cash prize, and top winners in each category won an extra award.
In the senior general category, John Bruner won a blue ribbon and received first place, and Sadie Palfrey received a blue ribbon. Isabella Douglas won first place and a blue ribbon in junior home and family management.
In senior foods, a red ribbon went to Maddison Barnhart and a white ribbon to Maggie Palfrey. Grace Allshouse won a white ribbon in senior home and family management.
Junior animal science had two entries with both receiving blue ribbons. They were a team of Aaron and Andrew Miller, first place, and Maelyn Erwin. In senior animal science, Kami Snyder placed first with a blue award, and Mya Calhoun also received a blue ribbon. Emmy McLaughlin earned a red ribbon. Calhoun also won first place and a blue ribbon in senior public speaking.
Impromptu senior entries included Bruner and Maggie Palfrey, a tie for first place and blue ribbons; McLaughlin, Logan Barnhart and Alaina Fabin, blue ribbons, and Sadie Palfrey, red ribbon. In the junior division, Julia Fabin won the first-place blue, and red ribbons went to Aaron Miller, Andrew Miller, Isabella Douglas and Erwin.
First-time participants in the event were Snyder, Erwin, Allshouse, Julia Fabin and Alaina Fabin. Clubs represented in the contest were Southern Dairy, Gordon, Shooting Sports and Treasure Seekers.
Judges for the contest were 4-H volunteers Kitty Eget and Connie Bruner; Mary Ann Ostach, former 4-H member; Amy Cousins, Armstrong County 4-H volunteer; community volunteers Kathy Hawk, Debbie Lester, Loren Stephenson and Denise Remy; Lori Richardson, former 4-H volunteer, and Kathy Abby Baker, Children’s Advisory Commission. Mary and Tony Miller and Clark Bruner, 4-H volunteers, also assisted with the contest.
Former extension educators Carol and Gene Schurman provided awards. Angela Boring, Extension educator 4-H/youth, was contest chairperson.