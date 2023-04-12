Thirty-three Indiana and Armstrong County 4-H members recently competed in the Indiana/Armstrong Counties 4-H Hippology Contest. Hippology is the term for “study of horses” and members were quizzed on various horse topics including tack, jumps, driving, leg and hoof parts, breeds, working cow horses, trailering and saddles. There was also a written test and a PowerPoint ring etiquette activity. Each age division named the top three individuals.
Cloverbud participants were Amira Dewalt, Bits and Bridles; Kiyah Claypoole, Silver Spurs; and Gracie Elliott, Shawnee Riders.
Beginner division honors went to Brynley Breisch, Shawnee Riders; Aria Monoskey, Bits and Bridles, and Isabella Claypoole, Silver Spurs.
Placings in the junior division were Olivia Shimko and Jayden Frew, tied for first; Kayleigh Zottola, Chloe Bishop and Sophia Elliott, three way tie for second, all from Shawnee Riders, and Emily Eroh, Silver Spurs.
Intermediate division winners were Sierra McCunn, Shawnee Riders; Addison Crytzer, Young Ruff Riders; and John Bruner, Trailblazers.
The senior division winner was Jordyn Goril, Trailblazers.
High test scores were recognized for Kamrey Steele, Trailblazers; Kayleigh Zottola, and John Bruner. Ring etiquette high scores went to Aria Monoskey, Jayden Frew, and Sierra McCunn. Several members had perfect station scores including Brynley Breisch, Olivia Shimko, Chloe Bishop, Addison Crytzer, and Kathryn Kwisnek, Bits and Bridles.
Other participants in the contest from Indiana County were Hailee Monoskey, Samantha Lawrence, Alexandra Kwisnek, Marlee Barner, Bits and Bridles; Madi Smith, Kira Pacconi, Harper Rhodes, Alyssa Powell and Jasmine Flournoy, Shawnee Riders; and Maddison Barnhart, Kamryn Snyder, and Kamrey Steele, Trailblazers.
Other Armstrong County participants were Everly Fiscus, Paityn Fiscus and Melia Powell, Young Ruff Riders.
Volunteers Krystal Breisch and Ethel Coleman coordinated the event.