hippology contest winners

Indiana/Armstrong County 4-H Hippology contest winners were, from left, Sierra McCunn, intermediate; Jayden Frew, junior; Olivia Shimko, junior; Brynley Breisch, beginner; and Jordyn Goril, senior.

 Submitted photo

Thirty-three Indiana and Armstrong County 4-H members recently competed in the Indiana/Armstrong Counties 4-H Hippology Contest. Hippology is the term for “study of horses” and members were quizzed on various horse topics including tack, jumps, driving, leg and hoof parts, breeds, working cow horses, trailering and saddles. There was also a written test and a PowerPoint ring etiquette activity. Each age division named the top three individuals.

Cloverbud participants were Amira Dewalt, Bits and Bridles; Kiyah Claypoole, Silver Spurs; and Gracie Elliott, Shawnee Riders.