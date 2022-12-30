Fifteen Indiana County 4-H members recently competed at the 62nd annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse show held in Harrisburg. More than 600 youth from over 50 counties participated in 76 performance classes, with over 1,400 entries. County participants won a ribbon in 24 classes.
Khylee Maglione was a major county winner, earning first place three times with her horse Certain To Be Good. She placed first in Senior Western Horsemanship, Senior Western Pleasure Horse and Senior Western Grooming and Showmanship. She was also sixth in Senior Open Trail Horse. This is Maglione’s last year in the 4-H program and she was developed an outstanding horsemanship record. Her sister Karissa King earned the other first-place award for the county in Junior Western Grooming and Showmanship with the same horse that they share. King also finished third in Beginner Western Pleasure, ninth in Beginner Western Horsemanship and second in Junior Miniature Horse In Hand Trail.
Other placings in the English division included Brynley Breisch, third, Junior Low Equitation Over Fences; Chloe Bishop, fourth, Junior Low Equitation Over Fences, and ninth, Low Working Hunter Horses; Jadyn Frew, ninth, Low Working Hunter Ponies; Kayleigh Zottola, third, Junior Equitation Over Fences, and fourth, Hunter Hack Ponies; Madison Smith, ninth, Beginner English Pleasure; Olivia Shimko, fifth, Low Working Hunter Ponies, and seventh, Hunter Hack Ponies; and Sierra McCunn, ninth, Junior Classic Hunter Under Saddle Horses.
Game rider awards included Jasmine Turner, seventh, Junior Barrel Race Ponies, and Rachel Fox, sixth, Senior Barrel Race Horses. Western division placings were Maddison Barnhart, sixth in Intermediate Grooming and Showmanship and eighth in Junior Western Pleasure Horse. Collin Fox won two seventh places in Obstacle Trail Minimum Assistance and Walk Trot Equitation Minimum Assistance.
Other participants in the show were Hailee Monoskey and Kaylee Henderson. Chloe Bishop placed third in the Junior Landscape Photo Class of the Photography Contest, which involved 50 participants from 20 counties. Pam Nealer, county 4-H volunteer, served on the show planning committee.
There are more than 4,000 4-H horse projects in the state. For more information on the 4-H horse program, contact the Indiana County Extension Office at (724) 465-3880.