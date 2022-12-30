4-H

Two Indiana County 4-H horse members won first-place awards at the PA 4-H Horse Show. Sisters Karissa King, left, and Khylee Maglione are pictured with Certain To Be Good, right, a horse that they share for riding. Khylee won three first places and Karissa won one. She also placed second in a class with her miniature horse Romandaros Secret Heartbreaker.

 Submitted photo

Fifteen Indiana County 4-H members recently competed at the 62nd annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse show held in Harrisburg. More than 600 youth from over 50 counties participated in 76 performance classes, with over 1,400 entries. County participants won a ribbon in 24 classes.

Khylee Maglione was a major county winner, earning first place three times with her horse Certain To Be Good. She placed first in Senior Western Horsemanship, Senior Western Pleasure Horse and Senior Western Grooming and Showmanship. She was also sixth in Senior Open Trail Horse. This is Maglione’s last year in the 4-H program and she was developed an outstanding horsemanship record. Her sister Karissa King earned the other first-place award for the county in Junior Western Grooming and Showmanship with the same horse that they share. King also finished third in Beginner Western Pleasure, ninth in Beginner Western Horsemanship and second in Junior Miniature Horse In Hand Trail.

Tags