Two Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the PA State 4-H Junior Horse and Dressage Show.
The show was held in a virtual format with members submitting entries by video based on a set of class requirements. More than 70 members from 25 counties made 153 entries.
The purpose of the event is to showcase member work with younger horses, and classes included breed confirmation, futurity, driving and in-hand performance skills. Dressage classes were a new component this year.
Andrew Adams, Sleepy Hollow Club, and his horse, Keeping Her Rich, were named the winner of the Grand Champion Western Type Horse Award, after placing first in the Western Type Horse Five-Year-Old Class.
Andrew also won the Horse in Hand Skills Class for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds with his horse that is a registered Quarter Horse mare.
Olivia Shimko, Trailblazers Club, also competed in the show with her horse, Grand Paris, a Westfalen Warmblood.
She won first place in the Hunter Type Horse 2-Year-Old Class and placed fifth in the Horse in Hand Skills 2-Year-Old Class.