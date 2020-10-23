Sixteen Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the Southwest PA 4-H Virtual Showcase. The contest was designed by southwest area 4-H staff to enable members to share completed 4-H projects in lieu of county fair competitions.
Members could compete in 27 different areas with both traditional and non-traditional classes such as COVID-19 essays, stop-motion videos, animal trick videos, T-shirt and magazine cover designs, and poetry.
There were 250 entries from seven counties, with 126 from Indiana County. Three winners were named in each class at the county level with two winners named at the regional level. Monetary awards were provided for Indiana County members by the Indiana Rotary Club and Marion Center Bank with funds that would normally have been used at the Indiana County Fair. There were junior, senior and cloverbud divisions.
First place (also first place county winners) finishers were as follows:
• John Clark Bruner, Gordon — animal trick video, essay, food science demonstration, impromptu speech, magazine cover, non-animal photo and story, 4-H in action photo, building photo, edited photo, nature’s beauty photo, poetry, educational poster, small animal photo and story, and T-shirt design
• Lydia Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers — project runway wearables
• Elizabeth Bruner, Gordon — essay, impromptu speech, and large animal photo and story
• Lilly Mano, Treasure Seekers — animal photo, people photo, and project runway textiles
• Abigail Bruner, Gordon — animal trick video, food science demonstration, general demonstration, EPIC talk, non-animal photo and story, animal photo, edited photo, people photo, public speaking, and T-shirt design
• Naomi Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers — EPIC talk
The Gordon 4-H Club also won for its club video that featured as many members as possible in a five-minute promotional video. This video can be viewed at youtube.com as Gordon 4-H Club Video, Indiana Co.
Second place went to:
• Emily Barker, Great Eggs-pectations — small animal photo and story
• Josiah Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers — 4-H in action photo and talent
• Lydia Bish: Essay, EPIC talk, and impromptu speech
• Naomi Bish: People photo
• Abigail Bruner: Impromptu speech, talent, 4-H in action photo, and building photo
• Elizabeth Bruner: Animal photo, people photo, poetry, and small animal photo and story
• John Clark Bruner: Large animal photo and story, and scrapbook page
• Sadie Juart, Marion Center Handy Helpers — EPIC talk
• Aubrey Ressler, Treasure Seekers — Animal trick
• Lilly Mano: Building photo
Additionally, first place went to Josiah Bish, stop motion video; Abigail Bruner, magazine cover and educational poster; and Elizabeth Bruner, nature’s beauty photo and scrapbook page.
Second place county awards went to Emily Barker, nature’s beauty photo; Maddison Barnhart, Sleepy Hollow, large animal photo and story; Lydia Bish, project runway textiles, and talent; Naomi Bish, stop-motion video; Abigail Bruner, essay, large animal photo and story, nature’s beauty photo, poetry, small animal photo and story, and scrapbook page; Elizabeth Bruner, magazine cover, 4-H in action photo, building photo, edited photo, and T-shirt design; John Clark Bruner, animal photo; Ryan Fabin, Gordon, non-animal photo and story; Lilly Mano, edited photo and project runway wearables.
Third place went to Emily Barker, large animal photo and story, building photo, and people photo; Josiah Bish, essay, animal photo, and project runway textiles; Lydia Bish, 4-H in action photo, edited photo, and nature’s beauty photo; Naomi Bish, impromptu speech, project runway wearables, and talent; Elizabeth Bruner, non-animal photo and story, and Sadie Juart, impromptu speech.
Isaac Juart, Marion Center Handy Helpers, also entered the contest with an impromptu speech, and Abigail Bouch, Treasure Seekers, entered in project runway textiles.
Cloverbuds who entered the contest and received participation awards were Micah Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers, 11 entries; and Isabella Douglas, Treasure Seekers, three entries. All the entries in the showcase can be viewed at https://sites.google.com/view/swpa4hvirtualshowcase/home.