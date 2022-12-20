Thirty Indiana County 4-H members have been honored with awards for their 2022 project books. Kitty Eget, Connie Bruner and Carol Schurman, members of the Indiana County 4-H Development Committee, evaluated the entries based on completeness, neatness and stories. Winners are listed below by project area and age divisions that are 8-11, 12-14 and 15-18.
The contest included more than 60 entries. Awards were provided by Carol and Gene Schurman.
Clothing and Textiles: Isabella Douglas, Emma Kennedy, Grace Allshouse
Conservation: Cooper Steele, Kamrey Steele, Maggie Palfrey, Sadie Palfrey
Engineering: Faith Nygren, Nathan Kennedy, Micah Nygren
General Home Economics: Breanna Griffith, Grace Nygren
Horse: Brynley Breisch, Maddison Barnhart
Leadership: John Bruner, Elizabeth Bruner
Market Livestock: Blake Mano, Andrew Miller, Aaron Miller, Emily Barker, Logan Barnhart, Mya Calhoun
Scrapbook: Jadyn Frew and Kayleigh Zottola
Small Animal: Olivia Barker, Tiffani Litzinger, Lily Palfrey, Lily Shilling
Clubs represented include Lucky Kids, Gordon, Shooting Sports, Northern Dairy, Great Eggs-pectations, Gordon, Trailblazers, Shawnee Riders, Marion Center Handy Helpers, Faithful Furry Friends, and Treasure Seekers.