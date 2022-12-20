4-H logo

Thirty Indiana County 4-H members have been honored with awards for their 2022 project books. Kitty Eget, Connie Bruner and Carol Schurman, members of the Indiana County 4-H Development Committee, evaluated the entries based on completeness, neatness and stories. Winners are listed below by project area and age divisions that are 8-11, 12-14 and 15-18.

The contest included more than 60 entries. Awards were provided by Carol and Gene Schurman.