Four Indiana County 4-H members recently had a role at the annual State Leadership Conference Junior event held at Penn State University.
It was open to youth ages 10-13, and the day long workshops offered instruction on foundational leadership skills to prepare younger members for more active roles in 4-H. Workshops included “Speak Up and Speak Out”, “Etiquette” and an “Escape Room”.
There were 75 youth who participated.
Project advisors for various curriculums were also announced.
County participants were Sadie Palfrey, named a first-year State Project Ambassador for Environmental Science, Shooting Sports and Camping; Emmy McLaughlin, conference delegate; Elizabeth Bruner, State 4-H Council member and workshop facilitator; and John Bruner, second year State Project Ambassador for Environmental Science, Shooting Sports and Camping.
All members represent the Gordon 4-H Club