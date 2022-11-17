4H leadership conference

County participants, from left, were Sadie Palfrey, Emmy McLaughlin, Elizabeth Bruner and John Bruner. All members represent the Gordon 4-H Club.

 Submitted photo

Four Indiana County 4-H members recently had a role at the annual State Leadership Conference Junior event held at Penn State University.

It was open to youth ages 10-13, and the day long workshops offered instruction on foundational leadership skills to prepare younger members for more active roles in 4-H. Workshops included “Speak Up and Speak Out”, “Etiquette” and an “Escape Room”.