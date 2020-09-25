Can you identify the parts of the egg that you ate for breakfast this morning? How about 10 different cuts of meat by species and name of cut? Or identify the seven major breeds of dairy cattle?
These are things that Indiana County 4-H and FFA members had to do as part of the Indiana County 4-H/FFA Animal Science Skillathon held in a new format this year due to the absence of the Indiana County Fair. Stacie Hritz, 4-H Educator, developed a virtual skillathon that members could compete in. The purpose of the contest is to test basic animal science knowledge of the youth. The computer contest included various stations such as multiple-choice questions on animal science, rabbit breeds, equipment identification, horse leg anatomy, dog parts and a question about biosecurity management.
Fifteen youth competed, with five winners named in each age division. All members listed are from the Gordon 4-H Club unless otherwise indicated. Winners are listed below in order of first through fifth.
Senior: Elizabeth Bruner, Lily Palfrey, Abigail Bruner, Aidan Cattau (Marion Center, FFA) and Ryan Fabin.
Intermediate: John Clark Bruner, Sadie Palfrey, Logan Barnhart, Danielle Adams (Sleepy Hollow) and Alaina Fabin.
Junior: Maddison Barnhart, Emily Barker (Great Eggs-pectations) and Maggie Palfrey.
Beginner: Julia Fabin.
The contest was sponsored with monetary awards from Eugene and Carol Schurman, former Penn State Extension educators. Those who placed first in each division also received additional prizes.