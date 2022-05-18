Ten Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the PA 4-H Wildlife and Forestry Field Day at Rock Springs near State College.
Younger members could attend an exploratory track, and older members were in a science track to identify potential national event attendees. Migration was the overall theme for the day with workshops on elk habitat, fish, invasive species, forests, dragonflies and tree cookies as gifts for Mother’s Day.
Forestry contest winners included Sadie Palfrey, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; and Lily Palfrey, third. All three qualified for the national event later this summer in West Virginia.
Other county participants were Kane Duncan, Simon Duncan, Eve Duncan, John Bruner, Eli Duncan, Maggie Palfrey and Emmy McLaughlin. The members represented Lucky Kids, Gordon, Great Egg-spectations and Outdoor Adventures Clubs.
Volunteers Connie Bruner, Debbie Beisel and Suzanne Palfrey also attended.
The state 4-H program offers many wildlife and forestry projects and activities. For more information, contact Penn State Extension at (724) 465-3880.