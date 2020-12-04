The Indiana County 4-H Program recently announced winners in the 2020 PA 4-H Clover Awards program. These awards are designed to encourage members to develop personal, leadership and communication skills as they progress in the 4-H program. Each level requires increased involvement in club, county, regional and state programs.
The highest award is Level 6, the Diamond Clover. This level requires a service-learning activity that must be planned, organized and conducted by the member and then approved at the state level.
Lily Palfrey, of Gordon, Great Eggs-pectations and Outdoor Adventures, raised more than $8,000 to provide 154 boxes of supplies and personal items for deployed military personnel, including her father. She will be honored in a ceremony as part of the State Teen Leadership Conference in January.
Other members recognized at county level are listed below.
LEVEL 5, GOLD CLOVER: Bailee Britton, Treasure Seekers, and Bergen Spencer, Marion Center Handy Helpers
LEVEL 4, SILVER CLOVER: Logan Barnhart, Gordon and Sleepy Hollow; Lydia Bish — Marion Center Handy Helpers and Outdoor Adventures; Bailee Britton, Treasure Seekers; Alaina Fabin, Gordon; Rachel Fox, Trailblazers; Sadie Palfrey, Gordon, Great Eggs-pectations and Outdoor Adventures; Brenna Spencer, Marion Center Handy Helpers, and Whitney Strong, Treasure Seekers.
LEVEL 3, BRONZE CLOVER: Maddison Barnhart, Gordon and Sleepy Hollow; Abigail Bouch, Treasure Seekers; John Clark Bruner, Air Rifle, Gordon, Lucky Kids, Outdoor Adventures, Shotgun, and Trailblazers; Josiah Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Outdoor Adventures; Julia Fabin, Gordon; Rachel Fox, Trailblazers; Lilly Mano, Treasure Seekers; Maggie Palfrey, Gordon, Great Eggs-pectations and Outdoor Adventures, and Lily Shilling, Trailblazers and Faithful Furry Friends
LEVEL 2, WHITE CLOVER: Emily Barker, Bunny Bunch, Gordon and Great Eggs-pectations; Julia Fabin, Gordon; Collin Fox, Trailblazers; Rachel Fox, Trailblazers; Emmy McLaughlin, Gordon and Trailblazers; Lily Shilling, Trailblazers, and Bailey Shoenfelt, Faithful Furry Friends
LEVEL 1, GREEN CLOVER: Naomi Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Outdoor Adventures, and Bailey Shoenfelt, Faithful Furry Friends
Members will receive 4-H items donated by the Indiana County 4-H Development Committee.