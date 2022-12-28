The Indiana County 4-H Program has announced winners in the 2022 PA 4-H Clover Awards program. These awards are designed to encourage members to develop personal, leadership and communication skills as they progress in the 4-H program. Each level requires increased involvement in club, county, regional and state programs.
There were 23 members who were recognized at the recent achievement celebration:
LEVEL 5, GOLD CLOVER: Logan Barnhart, Gordon and Shooting Sports; Alaina Fabin, Gordon; Maggie Palfrey, Gordon, Shooting Sports, Great Eggs-pectations and Outdoor Adventures; Maddison Barnhart, Gordon and Trailblazers; John Bruner, Gordon, Shooting Sports, Outdoor Adventures, Lucky Kids and Trailblazers; and Isaac Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers.
LEVEL 4, SILVER CLOVER: Julia Fabin, Gordon; Emily Barker, Gordon and Great Eggs-pectations; Emmy McLaughlin, Gordon, Shooting Sports, Trailblazers and Outdoor Adventures; Faith Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers; and Grace Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers
LEVEL 3, BRONZE CLOVER: Grace Allshouse, Treasure Seekers; and Nathan Kennedy, Marion Center Handy Helpers
LEVEL 2, WHITE CLOVER: Blake Mano, Lucky Kids and Treasure Seekers; Olivia Barker, Great Eggs-pectations; Mercy Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers; and Grace Allshouse, Treasure Seekers
LEVEL 1, GREEN CLOVER: Isabella Douglas, Treasure Seekers; Maelyn Erwin, Treasure Seekers; Noah White, Gordon and Great Eggs-pectations; Emma Kennedy, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Titus Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Aaron Miller, Treasure Seekers; and Andrew Miller, Treasure Seekers
Members received 4-H items donated by the Indiana County 4-H Development Committee.