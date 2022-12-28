4-H clover winners

Gold Clover Level 5 winners honored at the recent Indiana County Achievement Celebration were, from left, Logan Barnhart, Maddison Barnhart, John Bruner and Maggie Palfrey.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana County 4-H Program has announced winners in the 2022 PA 4-H Clover Awards program. These awards are designed to encourage members to develop personal, leadership and communication skills as they progress in the 4-H program. Each level requires increased involvement in club, county, regional and state programs.

There were 23 members who were recognized at the recent achievement celebration: