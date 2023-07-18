The Indiana County 4-H program has been represented recently at several state and regional 4-H events, including Regional Horse Camp, Teen Leader Retreat and State Animal Science Camp.
There were 13 horse club members who participated in the horse camp, which was an overnight event with workshops and riding experiences at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds. More than 50 youths participated from 14 counties. County members included Marlee Barner, Frankie Uher, Alexandra Kwisnek, Emmy McLaughlin, Jadyn Frew, Savanna Torok, Brynley Breisch, Chloe Bishop, Olivia Shimko, Rayna Frew, Maddison Barnhart, Kathryn Kwisnek and Madison Smith. Clubs represented included Bits and Bridles, Trailblazers and Shawnee Riders. Workshops included social media safety, emergency procedures, hoof care and leg wrappings. Members also had riding instruction and participated in stable management activities.
