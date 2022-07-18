4-H Clubs of Indiana County will offer a two-day STEM camp at Blue Spruce Park on July 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This opportunity is open to youth ages 8 to 14.
The youth will explore STEM opportunities based on nature and agriculture.
There will be expert presenters such as Game Warden Walker from Indiana County. Youth will spend the day learning through play with crafts, games and activities such as owl pellet and animal dissection, small circuit robotics, experiments and snacks.
To complete the required registration or for more information on this event, contact the Indiana County Penn State Extension office at (724) 465-3880 or email at avb6311@psu.edu.