4-H volunteer honored

Marjorie Bezilla, Indiana County 4-H Volunteer, was recently honored for 50 years of service to the Indiana County 4-H Program. She is pictured at the recent Indiana County 4-H Hippology Contest with an identification station on harness parts.

 Submitted photo

Indiana County 4-H recently honored volunteers who support various clubs with the 4-H program. Volunteers are recognized for completed years of service in 2022.

Marjorie Bezilla reached a major milestone of completing 50 years of service to the program, a very rare occurrence in volunteer leadership. She has been horse project leader with the Shawnee Riders 4-H Club, reaching hundreds of youth. She has been active at county, regional and state levels, and has won awards for her programming including Northeast and Pennsylvania Salute to Excellence Lifetime Volunteer, Human Service Council Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding Leader at SW PA 4-H Leaders’ Symposium.

Tags