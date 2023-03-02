Indiana County 4-H recently honored volunteers who support various clubs with the 4-H program. Volunteers are recognized for completed years of service in 2022.
Marjorie Bezilla reached a major milestone of completing 50 years of service to the program, a very rare occurrence in volunteer leadership. She has been horse project leader with the Shawnee Riders 4-H Club, reaching hundreds of youth. She has been active at county, regional and state levels, and has won awards for her programming including Northeast and Pennsylvania Salute to Excellence Lifetime Volunteer, Human Service Council Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding Leader at SW PA 4-H Leaders’ Symposium.
Four volunteers were given the Spirit of 4-H Volunteer Award. This nomination must come from 4-H members who answer several questions about their leader. Winners this year are listed with comments by the member.
Connie Bruner, Gordon — “She is always there when we have a question or concern. We could not do this without her. She has meetings following all the guidelines and that helps keep things on track.”
Dawn Trout, Lucky Kids — “Dawn teaches us something new every meeting. She is very interactive with us and makes the meetings exciting.”
Jennifer Crytzer, Faithful Furry Friends — “She spent a lot of time patiently helping me train my dog. She was calm and gave instructions well. My dog and I really improved throughout the season and did very well at the dog show.”
Amanda Risinger, Trailblazers — “Amanda is the best 4-H leader because she puts in so much extra effort to make our meetings interesting and provide a learning experience. This year included organ dissection and a hands-on demonstration from a farrier.”
Volunteers honored by years of service are listed below. Those meeting year milestones were given national 4-H pins and special 4-H gifts.
ONE YEAR: Jennifer Kennedy, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Isaac Lalim, Southern Livestock; Karl Pollock, Northern Dairy; Deb Risinger, Trailblazers; Erica Snyder, Southern Dairy
TWO YEARS: Abigail Bruner, Gordon and Shooting Sports; Jennifer Crytzer, Faithful Furry Friends; Kristi King, Sleepy Hollow; Olivia Long, Southern Livestock; Heather Park, Shawnee Riders; Amanda Risinger, Trailblazers; Patricia Silk, Bits and Bridles
THREE YEARS: Barbara Barker, Great Eggs-pectations; Nicole Henderson, Bits and Bridles; Suzanne Palfrey, Great Eggs-pectations
FOUR YEARS: Jessica Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Nathan Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Krystal Breisch, Shawnee Riders; Timothy Kennedy, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Amanda Risinger, Trailblazers; Janet Shilling, Faithful Furry Friends; Ashley Sloan, Bunny Bunch; Kristine Sloan, Bunny Bunch; Ethan Trout, Lucky Kids
FIVE YEARS: Award of the Silver Clover — Patrick Ackerson, Northern Dairy; Ashley Monoskey, Bits and Bridles; Carol Schurman, Activity Leader
SEVEN YEARS: Andy Bishop, Southern Livestock
EIGHT YEARS: Jarad Trout, Lucky Kids
11 YEARS: Angela Adams, Sleepy Hollow; Beth Kobak, Trailblazers; Jeannette McCoy, Northern Livestock
15 YEARS: Award of the Pearl Clover — Amanda Kanouff, Northern Livestock
17 YEARS: Brad Trout, Lucky Kids; Dawn Trout, Lucky Kids
18 YEARS: Michael Miller, Treasure Seekers
19 YEARS: Mary Douglas, Treasure Seekers
25 YEARS: Award of the Emerald Cover — Amy Olson Lowmaster, Northern Livestock
27 YEARS: Deborah Beisel, Outdoor Adventures
29 YEARS: Anthony Miller, Treasure Seekers; Mary Miller, Treasure Seekers; Nancy Trimble-Kline, Southern Dairy
30 YEARS: Award of the Ruby Clover — Bertha Ackerson, Northern Dairy
31 YEARS: Clark Bruner, Jr., Gordon and Shooting Sports
32 YEARS: Connie Bruner, Gordon and Shooting Sports; Bruce Shannon, Marion Center Handy Helpers
33 YEARS: Anne Shannon, Marion Center Handy Helpers
35 YEARS: Award of the Sapphire Clover — Gladys Trimble, Southern Dairy
36 YEARS: Kitty Eget, Gordon and Treasure Seekers
39 YEARS: Ethel Coleman, Horse Activity Leader
42 YEARS: Pam Nealer, Trailblazers
45 YEARS: Award of the Emerald Clover — Janice Fox, Treasure Seekers
50 YEARS: Award of the Ruby Clover — Marjorie Bezilla, Shawnee Riders
For more information on how to volunteer with the 4-H program, contact Angela Boring, extension educator, 4-H Youth, at (724) 465-3880.