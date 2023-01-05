rainbow of rubrums

“A Rainbow of Rubrums” was the title of Elizabeth Bruner’s unedited photo that was a grand national winner in the recent National Junior Horticulture Association contest. The photo was taken at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.

 Submitted photo

Three Indiana County 4-H participants recently competed in contests of the National Junior Horticulture Association. This is an organization for teens interested in horticulture that hosts an annual conference and features many contests related to that topic.

Abigail Bruner, 4-H volunteer, competed in the 19-22 age category and won the following awards: photography, unedited, outstanding; photography, slightly edited, grand national winner; and photography, heavily edited, outstanding.

