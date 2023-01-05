Three Indiana County 4-H participants recently competed in contests of the National Junior Horticulture Association. This is an organization for teens interested in horticulture that hosts an annual conference and features many contests related to that topic.
Abigail Bruner, 4-H volunteer, competed in the 19-22 age category and won the following awards: photography, unedited, outstanding; photography, slightly edited, grand national winner; and photography, heavily edited, outstanding.
Elizabeth Bruner, member, received the following recognition in the 15 to 22 age category: photography, unedited, grand national winner; photography, slightly edited, grand national winner; and photography, heavily edited, outstanding.
John Bruner, member, had the following placings in the 15 to 22 division: photography, unedited, national; photography, slightly edited, outstanding; and photography, heavily edited, grand national winner. He also won the Achievement and Leadership Award Scholarship for future education in recognition of his activities in horticulture, leadership and NJHA.