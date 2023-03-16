Sports Quiz Bowl team listed

Indiana County 4-H members who participated in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl are pictured, from left, in front row, junior team members Cameron States, Kamrey Steele, Elizabeth Pumford and Cole Barnhart; middle row, intermediate team members Maggie Palfrey, Emmy McLaughlin, Dominic Pumford and Cooper Steele; and top row, senior team members Connie Bruner, coach; Sadie Palfrey, John Bruner, Kaden Pisarcik and Clark Bruner, coach. Elizabeth Bruner was absent from the photo.

 Submitted photo

Twelve Indiana County 4-H members recently earned high rankings in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl. This virtual competition included 450 participants from 40 states. The competition focused on the mechanics and safety of firearms and trivia related to the disciplines of archery, rifle, pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading, hunting skills and western heritage. Participants also drew from general 4-H, science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge.

Members competed as individuals and in teams of up to four to represent Pennsylvania. Scores are based on the number of correct answers and the amount of time it took to complete the quiz. The top ten teams and individuals in each division received awards.