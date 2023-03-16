Twelve Indiana County 4-H members recently earned high rankings in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl. This virtual competition included 450 participants from 40 states. The competition focused on the mechanics and safety of firearms and trivia related to the disciplines of archery, rifle, pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading, hunting skills and western heritage. Participants also drew from general 4-H, science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge.
Members competed as individuals and in teams of up to four to represent Pennsylvania. Scores are based on the number of correct answers and the amount of time it took to complete the quiz. The top ten teams and individuals in each division received awards.
In the junior division, the Indiana team of Kamrey Steele, Cameron States, Liz Pumford and Cole Barnhart placed fourth nationally, first in the Northeast region and first in the state. Steele finished in 15th place individually at the national level and first in the Northeast. An intermediate team of Maggie Palfrey, Cooper Steele, Emmy McLaughlin and Dominic Pumford placed fifth nationally out of 16 teams, first in the Northeast region and first in the state.
Northeast individual placings were Palfrey, third; Steele, fourth; McLaughlin, 11th; and Pumford, 12th. Senior competitors from Indiana County placed second nationally out of 26 teams, first in the Northeast region, and first in Pennsylvania. Team members were John Bruner, Kaden Pisarcik, Sadie Palfrey, and Elizabeth Bruner. Individually, John Bruner placed fourth nationally out of 163 seniors and was first in the Northeast region. Pisarcik placed fifth, Palfrey, sixth, and Elizabeth Bruner, tenth, in the Northeast region. Coaches for the Indiana County participants are Clark and Connie Bruner. The 4-H shooting sports curriculum is focused on positive youth development and teaching life skills, creating a positive experience for youth, and promoting the safe and ethical use of firearms and archery equipment.