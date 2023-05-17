RiverValley.jpg

According to complete but unofficial election results Tuesday, Connie Constantino and Luke E. Faust came out on top among Democrat candidates for the River Valley School District Board of Directors in Region 1 with 342 and 289 votes, respectively.

Sarah Rittenour had the fewest number of votes among Region 1 Democrat candidates on the ballot with 97 votes. There were five total write-in votes.

