According to complete but unofficial election results Tuesday, Connie Constantino and Luke E. Faust came out on top among Democrat candidates for the River Valley School District Board of Directors in Region 1 with 342 and 289 votes, respectively.
Sarah Rittenour had the fewest number of votes among Region 1 Democrat candidates on the ballot with 97 votes. There were five total write-in votes.
Among Region 2 Democrat candidates, Mary Whitfield and Anthony Tim Canzano were the frontrunners with 137 and 120 votes, respectively. Amie DePrimio and Sofija Stevens followed with 91 votes each. There were six total write-in votes.
Among Region 3 Democrat candidates, Beverly Kusma Caranese was the frontrunner with 128 votes. Tawnya Satler followed with 67. There was one write-in vote.
For the Region 1 Republican primaries, with all candidates running as cross-fillers, Connie Constantino and Luke E. Faust were the front-runners with 449 and 426 votes, respectively. Sarah Rittenour followed with 117 votes. There were eight total write-in votes.
Among Region 2 Republican candidates, Mary Whitfield and Anthony Tim Canzano were the front-runners with 282 votes each. Amie DePrimio followed with 153 votes, and Sofija Stevens received 147 votes. There were four total write-in votes.
Among Region 3 Republican candidates, Beverly Kusma Caranese was the front-runner with 110 votes. Tawnya Satler closely followed with 109 votes. There were two total write-in votes.
Each of the nine candidates ran on both Democrat and Republican tickets to fill five four-year seats on the River Valley School District Board of Directors.
Constantino is the Region 1 incumbent, and Region 2 incumbents include Canzano and Whitfield. Caranese was the incumbent for Region 3.
