Anna Coleman, a cosmetology and River Valley High School senior, was recognized Saturday as the 2022 ICTC Heidi Allison Character Award recipient during the fourth annual Heidi and Tom Allison Memorial Golf Outing.
The award recognizes an ICTC senior who consistently demonstrates positive character both in and out of the classroom.
The ICTC Heidi Allison Character Award was established shortly after the death of beloved ICTC Health Occupations teacher Heidi Allison in 2018. It was established in an effort to recognize the significance and impact one person can make simply by demonstrating kindness and compassion. Allison was known for her loving character. She lived a life of service, demonstrated clearly by her career as a nurse turned educator.
Coleman received the $10,000 award based upon recommendation from her teacher and ICTC administration and after an interview with Heidi’s sister, Tammy Bachota, and Heidi’s husband, A.J. Allison.
Bachota and A.J. Allison interviewed seven finalists for the award. Each finalist was required to submit a brief essay in response to a prompt asking them to reflect on how they would use the funds in the next chapter of their life.
The ICTC Heidi Allison Character Award is funded entirely by the continued support of the community. Primarily, funds are secured during the annual golf outing in memory of Heidi and her brother-in-law, Tom, who tragically passed the same day within hours of Heidi.
“We are so grateful for all the love and support from the community to be able to keep Heidi’s legacy alive,” A.J. Allison said. Heidi passed away on Aug. 17, 2018, after a battle with cancer at the age of 38. She is survived by her five children and husband, A.J.