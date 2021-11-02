HOMER CITY — An ambitious plan to plug leaks of acid from old coal mines, cleansing the waters of Two Lick and Yellow creeks, fully developing a trail on an old railroad bed from Route 954 into Homer City and building on the borough’s downtown renaissance is moving forward.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick told the town council Monday that the project, geared to making the Homer City region a destination for outdoorsmen and nature enthusiasts, now is estimated at $5.724 million.
“I know that’s going to scare a lot of people, but it’s not scaring me. Yet,” Nymick said.
Council authorized Nymick to apply for a grant of $1.7 million from the Multimodal Transportation Fund through Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. It’s the first of a number of grant sources that he plans to pursue with the hope of fully funding the project without relying on the borough budget.
Nymick updated council on progress made since the plan was unveiled Oct. 5. He said Pa. Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi have pledged their clout and committed their staff workers to provide all the help he needs.
Pressed to give the plan a name, it’s the “Streams and Main Street Revitalization.”
Nymick said there has been no shortage of public and community support. Perhaps too much.
Because grant moneys are offered at different times for different parts of the project, Nymick said the phases won’t be completed in the order he desires.
The PennDOT multimodal grant would pay for Main Street extension work first, but it’s a phase that he envisioned to follow the mine drainage and stream cleanup efforts, Nymick said.
“What we’re trying to get done today isn’t a waste of time, it’s a part of the process. It’s just not where I wanted to start,” he said. “And a lot of people are questioning why we’re starting here, why we’re not starting on blighted properties. That’s the last thing I need to hear right now.
“The problem is, this is the funding opportunity that’s available now.”
Nymick told council he’s not worried about opinions.
“My plan and I don’t care if it upsets people, because I don’t care — Cook Forest wouldn’t be Cook Forest without Clarion River,” he said.
“And if Clarion River looked like Two Lick and Yellow Creek, Cook Forest wouldn’t be there. This is exactly what I’m telling state people. We have an opportunity here, and this thing has snowballed into something a hell of a lot bigger than I expected.”
The project stands to benefit Center, Brush Valley and Burrell townships and possibly Blairsville Borough.
“This has become a regional project that I’m not ready to do on this level,” Nymick said.
“My goal is to get the streams cleaned up and that will funnel people into our town. But that’s not what is set up yet.”