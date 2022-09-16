Indiana County 4-H clubs will host a Scarecrow 5K Fun Run/Walk and vendor fair fundraising event at Blue Spruce Park at 9 a.m. Oct. 8. The event is open to all age levels with specific awards for placement and best individual or group costumes. Anyone interested in registering for the event should contact Angela Boring, 4-H Educator, by phone at (724) 465-3880 or email: avb63112@psu.edu or at the Penn State Extension Office.
Participants must register by Monday. There will be a registration fee of $25.