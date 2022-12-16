Five more people were inducted Thursday into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

Inductees into the 2023 class are Roseann Lubold of Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet, The Brody Family of Brody’s Department Store, Robert Marcus of McGregor Motor Co./Marcus and Mack, Mike Donnelly, of The Indiana Gazette/Indiana Printing and Publishing, and Todd Brice of S&T Bank.

