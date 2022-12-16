Five more people were inducted Thursday into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.
Inductees into the 2023 class are Roseann Lubold of Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet, The Brody Family of Brody’s Department Store, Robert Marcus of McGregor Motor Co./Marcus and Mack, Mike Donnelly, of The Indiana Gazette/Indiana Printing and Publishing, and Todd Brice of S&T Bank.
“For the 2023 class, we followed the same process as the past few years,” said Dave Reed, one of the emcees for the event.
“The Hall of Fame Committee voted and stack ranked all of the nominees into two categories — living and deceased. (The individuals chosen) are those who ranked the highest in no particular order and will therefore represent the eighth class.”
Lubold and the Brody Family were selected in the “deceased” category.
The chamber formed the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame nine years ago as a way to recognize and remember business and community leaders, past and present, who have made significant contributions in shaping the county and nation.
The chamber also announced that Force Environmental Solutions was named Employer of the Year.
The inductee announcements were made Thursday during the chamber’s 110th Annual Meeting and Holiday Celebration at the Kovalchick Conference and Athletic Complex on the IUP campus.
The 2023 class will be officially inducted into the Hall during a formal ceremony slated for June 2023. Exact date and time will be announced later.