Five Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the State 4-H Public Speaking and Presentation Contest.
The virtual contest involved 27 members from 17 counties who competed with 30 speeches or presentations.
John Bruner, Gordon 4-H Club, had the highest score in the senior presentation contest with his General “Archery 101” presentation. He is now eligible to represent the state at the Northeast Regional Contest in September. Mya Calhoun, Treasure Seekers, won second place in the senior Animal Science division with her goat presentation, “Fit to Be Fabulous.” Emmy McLaughlin, Gordon, also competed in senior Animal Science, placing fourth with “Lambing Adventures.” Maggie Palfrey, Gordon, also competed in presentations and won third place with “How To Make Deviled Eggs” in senior foods and nutrition.
Two members competed in senior public speaking, a very competitive field with 14 entries. Sadie Palfrey, Gordon, spoke about “The Importance of 4-H Shooting Sports,” and McLaughlin shared “My Voice, Your Voice, Our Voice.”
Carol Schurman, 4-H volunteer, served on the planning committee and was also a judge.
