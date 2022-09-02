John Bruner 4-H

John Bruner is shown with his archery presentation that was named first place in the state 4-H contest. He is now eligible to participate in the Northeast contest this fall.

 Submitted photo

Five Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the State 4-H Public Speaking and Presentation Contest.

The virtual contest involved 27 members from 17 counties who competed with 30 speeches or presentations.