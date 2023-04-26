The IUP James G. Mill Fitness Center is organizing a 5K charity race that will be held Saturday on the IUP South Campus.
Proceeds from The Fast and the Furriest 5K benefit Four Footed Friends. Registration is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., with start time at 9:30.
Cost is $15 for IUP students and James G. Mill members and $17 for the general community.
At the end of the race, the top finishers in each age category will receive awards and all participants will be given the option for refreshments and snacks; there will be raffles as well.
Participants can sign up in the James G. Mill Fitness Center, second floor of Zink Hall. Extra donations will be accepted; cash or check only.