Now that officials in the Indiana Court House have released the results of mail-in and absentee ballots, the full picture from Election Day shows that no outcomes have changed.
The Indiana County turnout rate — 79.1 percent of 51,797 registered voters — set a record for elections in recent memory.
Figures updated Wednesday evening show the county tallied 10,694 mail-in votes — a full 35.3 percent increase over the number cast Tuesday at the 69 polling places. That raised the vote total from 30,305 to 40,999.
In every contest, Democrats claimed majorities of votes sent by mail or delivered in advance of Election Day to the county courthouse.
Absentee balloting closed the gaps but changed no outcomes in races that across the board were decisively won in Indiana County by Republican candidates.
(The totals for the major party candidates do not add up to 100 percent of all votes cast, because of those cast for write-in candidates, ballots with no selection and those with votes for more than one person.)
• Pa. Senate, 41st District — Republican Sen. Joe Pittman received 4,522 more votes for a total of 28,670. Democratic challenger Tony DeLoreto earned 5,980 of the absentee and mail-in votes for a total of 11,619. The margin of victory in Indiana County closed from 79.7 to 18.6 percent, to 69.9 to 28.3 percent.
(The 41st District includes all of Indiana and Armstrong counties and parts of Westmoreland and Butler counties.)
• Pa. House, 62nd District — Republican Rep. Jim Struzzi added 3,466 from the mail votes for a total of 19,786 votes. Challenger Denny Semsick, a Democrat, received 4,790 absentee and mail-in votes for a new total of 9,127. Struzzi, who held a 77.8 to 20.7 percent advantage from votes at the polls, had a final 67.4 to 31.7 percent majority in the 43 precincts that compose the district.
• Pa. House, 55th District — In Saltsburg, the only precinct of Indiana County included in the district, Republican challenger Jason Silvis received 16 absentee votes for a total of 204; Democrat incumbent Rep. Joseph Petrarca tallied 67 of the votes by mail for a total of 186. Silvis was ahead 60.1 to 38 percent Tuesday night, but led 51.6 to 47 percent in the final count. (Most of the district is in Westmoreland County.)
• U.S. President — Republican Pres. Donald Trump received 3,824 absentee and mail-in votes for a final total of 27,832 in Indiana County. Democrat Joe Biden added 6,674 from the mail-in ballots for 12,475 altogether. On election night, Trump held a 79.2 to 19.1 percent lead but finished with a 67.9 to 30.4 percent advantage.
• U.S. House of Representatives, 15th District — Republican incumbent Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson received 4,190 of the votes counted Wednesday for a new total of 27,798 in Indiana County. His challenger, Democrat Robert Williams, added 6,292 from the absentee ballots for a final 12,285 count. The margin of victory in the county changed from 77.9 to 19.8 percent to 67.8 to 30.0 percent. (The district includes all of Indiana County and all or parts of 13 other counties.)
Previously, the largest turnout for a presidential race was about 68 percent in 2008, when President Barack Obama was first elected. In that election, a total of 37,475 ballots were cast.