From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
THURSDAY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 2:48 am
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
THURSDAY
• 11:14 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Brady Road, South Mahoning Township. Plumville fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Pennsylvania state police at Indiana dispatched.
• 12:28 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 56 East, Center Township. Homer City fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and state police at Indiana dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 7:53 a.m.: Structure fire, Allison Street, Clearfield County. Cherry Tree fire department dispatched.
• 11:43 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Old Mission Road, Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department, Citizens’ EMS and state police dispatched.
• 1:52 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 56 East, Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department, Citizens’ EMS and state police dispatched.
• 5:18 p.m.: Structure fire, Cobblestone Drive, White Township. Indiana fire department and 900 RIT dispatched.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.