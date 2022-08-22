From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 9:13 am
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 12:58 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 286 West, Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton and Saltsburg fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police dispatched. Murrysville EMS dispatched at 1:05 p.m.
• 1:06 p.m.: Landing zone, Route 286 West, Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton fire department dispatched.
• 1:30 p.m.: Landing zone, Dayton Smicksburg Road, West Mahoning Township. Dayton fire department dispatched.
• 2:21 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Bethel Church Road, Center Township. Homer City fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance and Pennsylvania state police dispatched. Aultman and Coral fire departments dispatched at 2:22 p.m.
• 3:25 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department and Indiana Borough police dispatched.
• 5:24 p.m.: Landing zone, Bridge Street, Creekside Borough. Creekside fire department dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 9:54 a.m.: Telephone pole on fire, Old Route 56 West, Young Township. Iselin fire department dispatched.
• 3:17 p.m.: Brush fire, Truman Road, Derry Township. Blairsville fire department dispatched.
• 3:18 p.m.: Landing zone, Fyock Road, White Township. Indiana fire department dispatched.
• 4:22 p.m.: Structure fire, Allen Bridge Road, Cherryhill Township. Clymer, Cherryhill Township, Commodore, Indiana and Hope fire departments and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 4:40 p.m.: Utility lines down, Valley View Road, Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department dispatched.
• 8:35 p.m.: Structure fire, Leech Avenue, Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg, Tunnelton, Iselin/West Lebanon, Coal Run/McIntyre and Bell Township fire departments and LifeStat Ambulance dispatched.
