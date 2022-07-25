From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
• 11:18 p.m.: Landing Zone, Copper Valley Road. Creekside fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 11:50 a.m.: Structure fire, Water Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department, Team 900, Citizens’ Ambulance and Indiana Borough police dispatched. Clymer, Homer City and Creekside fire departments dispatched at 11:54 a.m.
• 12:18 p.m.: Fire standby, Musser Street, Green Township. Commodore fire department dispatched.
• 4:06 p.m.: Utility lines down, Chestnut Street, West Wheatfield Township. Bolivar fire department dispatched.
• 4:12 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Mahan School Road, Black Lick Township. Black Lick, Blairsville and Aultman fire departments; state police; and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 4:28 p.m.: Utility lines down, Route 56 East, Center Township. Homer City fire department dispatched.
• 5:04 p.m.: Tree down, Spring Drive, East Wheatfield Township. Clyde fire department dispatched.
• 5:09 p.m.: Utility lines down, Route 56 East, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh fire department dispatched.
• 5:10 p.m.: Utility lines down, North Point Park Road, West Mahoning Township. Dayton fire department dispatched.
• 5:34 p.m.: Utility lines down, South Fifth Street, White Township. Indiana fire department Co. 1 dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 5:37 p.m.: Structure fire, Market Street, Westmoreland County. Clyde fire department requested.
• 7:15 p.m.: Utility lines down, Walker Drive, Center Township. Homer City fire department dispatched.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.