From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 12:23 a.m.: Traffic control, Route 56 East, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh/East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Department dispatched.
• 5:47 p.m.: Structure fire, Red Oak Drive, Burrell Township. Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral-Graceton and Homer City volunteer firefighters, Rapid Intervention Team and Citizens’ Ambulance Service dispatched.
• 8:20 p.m.: Odor investigation, Strangford Road, Buffington Township. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company dispatched.
• 8:23 p.m.: Vehicle fire, Route 119 North, White Township. Indiana Fire Association dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 3:33 a.m.: Single vehicle overturned, Route 217 North, Burrell Township. Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters and state police at Indiana dispatched.