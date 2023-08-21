From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
• 9:07 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Saltsburg Avenue, White Township. Indiana fire department Companies 4 and 1 dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 12:26 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Thompson Road, Blacklick Township. Blacklick, Blairsville and Aultman fire departments and Mutual Aid Ambulance dispatched.
• 5:13 a.m.: Gas leak, East 9th Street, Center Township. Homer City fire department dispatched.
• 1:59 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 22 East, Burrell Township. Blairsville and Blacklick fire departments and state police dispatched.
• 9:45 p.m.: Structure fire, Oakland Avenue, White Township. Indiana fire department, RIT and Citizens’ Ambulance Service dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 8:39 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Spruce Grove Road, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township and Pine Township fire departments dispatched.
• 1:58 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 403 North, Pine Township. Pine Township and Cherryhill Township fire departments dispatched.
