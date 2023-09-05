From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
LATE FRIDAY
• 9:59 p.m.: Utility lines down, Wehrum Road, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 11:42 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, West Chestnut Street, Blairsville Borough. Blairsville and Blacklick fire departments dispatched.
• 6:44 p.m.: Vehicle fire, Rairigh Road, Grant Township. Commodore fire department dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 11:13 p.m.: Landing zone, Route 286 East, Green Township. Cherry Tree and Commodore fire departments dispatched.
