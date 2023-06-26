From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 5:08 am
From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 8:59 a.m.: Gas leak, South 6th Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana Fire Association dispatched.
• 10:21 a.m.: EMS assist, Route 403 North, Pine Township. Pine Township fire department dispatched. Cherryhill Township fire department dispatched at 10:22 a.m.
• 12:43 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana Fire Association companies 2 and 3 dispatched.
• 1:33 p.m.: Structure fire, Lantzy Avenue, Cambria County. Cherry Tree and Clymer fire departments dispatched.
• 2:01 p.m.: Fire standby, Glenwood Avenue, Glen Campbell Borough. Glen Campbell fire department dispatched.
• 9:17 p.m.: Transformer fire, Cripps Street, Burrell Township. Blacklick, Blairsville and Coral fire departments dispatched.
• 9:18 p.m.: EMS assist, Harmony Road and Fulton Lane, Clearfield County. Cherry Tree fire department requested.
SUNDAY
• 6:38 a.m.: Utility lines down, Route 403 South, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh and Clyde fire departments dispatched.
• 11:13 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Cherry Street, Cherry Tree Borough. Cherry Tree fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police dispatched.
• 2:53 p.m.: Utility lines down, Spence Road, Washington Township. Creekside fire department dispatched.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.