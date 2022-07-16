The former owners of Indiana’s landmark 9th Street Deli sub and sandwich shop plan to transition to a new chapter in hospitality, and have been awarded a franchise of a New England-based coffee shop chain.
Following the sale of the deli restaurant to a partnership of five Indiana men by the owners the past 22 years, Steve and Richelle McCabe, the outgoing owners have confirmed that an Aroma Joe’s coffee and beverage shop will be their next venture at a site now under development on Oakland Avenue in White Township.
The McCabes have been granted a franchise by the chain, a community-spirited organization whose owners shun growth in the hands of development teams who would open multiple outlets in cookie-cutter fashion.
“People will know that Richelle and I own it,” Steve McCabe said. “They want people who are invested in their communities.”
The Aroma Joe’s outlet, to be constructed along Oakland Avenue opposite the Lilac Street intersection in White Township, will emulate the “mom and pop kind of feel” to the coffee shop in Greensburg that Steve McCabe said he has grown familiar with during visits to his daughter Isabelle at the Seton Hill University campus in recent years. It would be the third to open in Pennsylvania.
Another Aroma Joe’s is operating in Plum, Allegheny County. McCabe said the chain also has awarded a franchise for Monroeville, which would be the fourth in the state.
“Aroma Joe’s prefers that most of their partners are one-or-two store owners,” McCabe said. “You don’t call them and say you want to open 50 stores in the next five years. That’s not what they’re about. They were very in-depth with their interview with Richelle and I and we’re the kind of people that they say they’re looking for. People who want to give back to the community.”
Steve McCabe said he has hired Ron Marsh Contracting as the general contractor for the project. If paving can be completed on the site before area asphalt plants close in November, “I am going to say the beginning of the year would be realistic” for opening the shop, McCabe said.
The McCabes plan to offer “a full spectrum” of hot and cold drinks including lattes, lemonade, iced tea and an exclusive energy drink called Rush. The shop will feature a breakfast sandwich menu and some pastries in what is initially planned as an 800-square-foot drive-thru service with a few tables for outdoor dining. Progress on the development will dictate whether the building could grow to 1,200 square feet with indoor seating. Business hours, Steve said, would run 5:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Meanwhile, Steve and Richelle McCabe remain busy as front-line workers alongside their former employees in 9th Street Deli, as part of their agreement to help new owner Joshua Muscatello and his business partners in the transition.
Muscatello and the deli’s other new owners, Kyle Wright, Ronald Kelley, Jason Preuss and Dalton Uncapher, have also negotiated the purchase of the deli building and the adjacent duplex house at 903-905 Philadelphia St., where the original owners Ann and Ron Lezanic lived until 2002. The McCabes lived in the house a short time and moved to White Township as their family grew.