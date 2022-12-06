The Indiana Players has announced its upcoming production of “A Dash of Dickens: A Western Pennsylvania Christmas Carol” at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

It is a documented fact that Charles Dickens and his wife, Catherine, spent a night in Saltsburg when he was investigating the canal system in 1842. “A Christmas Carol” was published in 1843. This play is a fictionalized supposition of what ideas and characters he might have found in western Pennsylvania. “A Dash of Dickens” is a family Christmas comedy with lots of local flavor and familiar favorites.

Tags