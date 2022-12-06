The Indiana Players has announced its upcoming production of “A Dash of Dickens: A Western Pennsylvania Christmas Carol” at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
It is a documented fact that Charles Dickens and his wife, Catherine, spent a night in Saltsburg when he was investigating the canal system in 1842. “A Christmas Carol” was published in 1843. This play is a fictionalized supposition of what ideas and characters he might have found in western Pennsylvania. “A Dash of Dickens” is a family Christmas comedy with lots of local flavor and familiar favorites.
With a focus on uniting, supporting and entertaining the community, the Players would like to personally invite the public to attend.
Performances will take place on Dec. 9-11 and 16-18. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for Indiana Players members.
Tickets are available online at www.indianaplayers.com or at the box office, first-come, first-serve, starting 30 minutes before the show. If you have any questions, please call (724) 464-0725 or send an email to indianaplayers@gmail.com.