Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli vows he and other band members would have donned HAZMAT suits if that was what it took to be able to return to live performances this Christmas season.
“We’re just like caged animals chomping at the bit,” he explained.
After COVID-19 derailed the beloved band’s massive tour last year, necessitating a still very successful live streaming concert for the world, Pitrelli insists the magic of playing live can’t be duplicated.
A strong Indiana County fan base is expected to be among those on hand to celebrate that fact at two performances (3 and 8 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 29, at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. This is that rare show that really does attract all ages, from grandparents to grandchildren and everyone in between. TSO management describes it as “the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.”
This is the 25th anniversary of what spawned the phenomenon: TSO’s landmark, multi-platinum album, the rock opera “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” which is being performed on this tour.
Paul O’Neill, TSO’s late founder, composer and lyricist, was the brainchild of the album, which presents a story taking place on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners throughout the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father. Such fan favorites as “This Christmas Day,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” the epic “Old City Bar” and the TSO classic, “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” move the story along.
A SECOND SHOWCASE
A second set showcases some of TSO’s best-received numbers, including “Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.
The band, which has sold the most holiday CDs in the past 20 years of any artist in North America, is accompanied by an orchestra, chorus and an engaging, sonorous narrator. TSO has been compared to experiencing “The Who’s Tommy & Andrew Lloyd Weber with Pink Floyd’s lights.”
TSO has long exhibited a giving spirit, donating at least $1 from every ticket sold to charities in each tour city, more than $16 million in two decades.
O’Neill’s vision was larger than life at all times, says Pitrelli.
“He put pen to paper back in ‘95, and we started recording in ‘96. The people fell in love with the characters. They fell in love with the story,” he adds. “They fell in love with the sentiment of it. Because at the end of the day, at the center of Paul’s story is about missing somebody, and everybody misses somebody especially around the holidays. There’s an empty chair at everybody’s dining room table, unfortunately, so many more over this past year, how disgusting this plague has been.”
Pitrelli suggests it is an honor that so many families in America have embraced TSO as part of their holiday tradition.
MILES OF SMILES
“I’ll never get tired of looking down at the smiles,” he assures.
Veteran TSO drummer Jeff Plate agrees.
“To be able to be doing this all these years later with millions of people on board with you every year, it’s something that we’ve become a tradition. That’s a pretty heavy thing to say,” he said.
“But I think last year really showed that with the amount of people that turned out for the livestream but just how upset people were that we were not touring, not just fans but also band members, everybody involved.”
Pitrelli said what really made him emotional is that people wanted their tradition.
Albeit virtually, they were all joined together, he said. A quarter of a million homes purchased the livestream.
“If you figure it was a mom, dad, Billy, Susie and some uncle passed out in the chair by the fireplace, five people per house, that was about the amount of tickets we had sold last year, about a million and change,” he explained.
“Paul’s story was that important that people needed to shake this pandemic off their shoulders and spend that hour and a half together and celebrate again. That meant everything to me.”
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, after all, is a very unique project, Plate reminds.
“I can state for myself personally, every night I’m on stage I treat it like it could be my last, so I just go up there and do everything that I can. We’re going to make this thing work as long as we can,” he assures.
“We all learned one important lesson. We have no idea what tomorrow holds for us anymore,” Pitrelli said.
“Knowing that Paul’s story is intact and safely nestled away in people’s hearts,” Plate added, “everybody wants to come back out and celebrate. This tour is going to be fantastic.”
“We’re a little older, maybe hopefully, all a little bit smarter going through what we’ve all been through last year,” Pitrelli said. “Other than that, it’s going to be a TSO show, over the top visually, sonically and especially emotionally.”
