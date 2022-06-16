The Knights of Columbus donated $4,333 to Special Olympics of Indiana and Armstrong counties in support of the program that brings opportunities for athletic competition to people with disabilities. Members of the knights accepted contributions from shoppers at BiLo, Giant Eagle and Walmart grocery stores on June 3-4. Program Director Michelle Jordan said Special Olympics would use the funds to start a power lifting team, equip a flag football team and pay for training facilities.
