The Chestnut Hills and Two Lick Valley social centers spent the summer creating beautiful fiber arts masterpieces.
Aging Services, Inc. is so happy that at both of the social centers, they were able to offer fiber arts classes throughout the summer to community older adults. The program was provided through the ArtsPath Arts-in-Education Program, one of the 14 AIE partners in a state-wide partnership, which in turn is supported by the Pennsylvania Council on Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Matching grants were also provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
The class was taught two times a week for ten weeks by professional artist and teaching artist Sandy Trimble. Participants had plenty of time to be creative and make a variety of items.
On Aug. 9, both centers held a Fiber Arts Grand Showcase of their fiber arts designs. Community members, family and friends were encouraged to participate.
Among the event attendees at the Chestnut Hills Social Center in Blairsville were Senator Joe Pittman; Emily Lewis, Legislative Aide to Representative Jim Struzzi; ASI Executive Director Janine Maust; and ASI board member Patty Evanko
Among the event attendees at the Two Lick Valley Social Center in Clymer were guests Senator Joe Pittman; Emily Lewis, Legislative Aide to Representative Jim Struzzi; County Commissioner Mike Keith; Clymer Mayor Chris King; ASI Executive Director Janine Maust; and ASI Board Member Dan Fletcher.
ASI truly appreciates all those involved with this fabulous program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.