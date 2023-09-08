The Chestnut Hills and Two Lick Valley social centers spent the summer creating beautiful fiber arts masterpieces.

Aging Services, Inc. is so happy that at both of the social centers, they were able to offer fiber arts classes throughout the summer to community older adults. The program was provided through the ArtsPath Arts-in-Education Program, one of the 14 AIE partners in a state-wide partnership, which in turn is supported by the Pennsylvania Council on Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Matching grants were also provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.