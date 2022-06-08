On June 14, AARP Evergreen Chapter will conduct a summer celebration luncheon at 1 p.m. in a special room at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township.
The event is also a “cash cow” fundraising benefit for AARP Evergreen Chapter 2581.
Participation in the cash cow event is available at any time during Hoss’s regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on that day.
Both dine-in and takeout meals qualify as long as you present your cash cow card before your order.
Please note that meals purchased with a gift card do not qualify for the fundraiser.
If anyone plans to participate and needs a card, contact Don George at (724) 479-3953 or Nola Thomas at (724) 254-2274 to secure one by Monday.
The AARP Evergreen Chapter will resume their monthly meetings at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Indiana Mall community room.
Liza Gazda from Aging Services will talk about Medicare and Medicard options and charges.