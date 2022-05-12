The AARP Evergreen Chapter 2581 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Indiana Mall community room near Kay Jewelers.
Linda Mitchell, planning and marketing director, and Brenda Hill, assistant director of IndiGO, will provide information about the opportunities and availability of using public transportation within Indiana County.
Present members and new members will have the opportunity to pay their annual chapter membership dues in person at the meeting, rather than through the mail. See membership chairperson Pam George.
After the regular meeting, light refreshments of coffee or tea and cookies will be provided. Donations are welcomed.
As always, guests and interested members of the public are welcome to attend.