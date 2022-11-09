The AARP Indiana Evergreen Chapter 2581 will meet at the Indiana Mall community room beside Kay Jewelers at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Kate Geiger, from the Indiana Free Library, will address those attending the meeting. She will provide an informative outline of the recent expansion of operations. This includes programs, resources and community initiatives provided by the library.
Nominations for officers and board of director candidates for next year will be held.
On Dec. 20, in lieu of a regular meeting, the chapter will conduct a fundraising luncheon at Hoss's Steak and Sea House, White Township. Participation in the Cash Cow event will be anytime Dec. 20 during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both dine-in and takeout meals qualify as long as you present your Cash Cow card before you order. If anyone plans to participate and needs a card, they can get it from Don George at the Nov. 15 meeting or by calling him at (724) 479-3953. As a group, members plan to gather between 11 a.m. and noon in a designated room.
The Evergreen Chapter will begin the new year on Jan. 18.