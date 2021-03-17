An IUP graduate and Indiana resident will present a free Zoom webinar on “From Women’s Studies to Women’s Healthcare Provider,” at 7 p.m. March 24.
Lucinda Manges, who studied psychology and women’s studies at IUP, will conduct the webinar, offered by the American Association of University Women – Indiana County. She will be discussing the role the midwife in modern American healthcare as well as her own journey to becoming a midwife.
Manges began her career in birth and women’s health as a counselor in a large clinic environment while pregnant with her first child, and then worked as an office and birth assistant with the midwives who had taken care of her. After the birth of her fourth child and a move to rural Lancaster County, she began working as a birth assistant in homebirth, supporting a mostly Amish population.
While raising her four young children and working as a birth assistant, childbirth educator and lactation consultant, she became a registered nurse and graduated from The Midwifery Institute at Thomas Jefferson University with a master of science degree in midwifery. She has been providing full-scope midwifery care in home, hospital and birth center settings for 10 years. Manges currently practices as a certified nurse-midwife at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, part-time with Lebanon Valley Birth Center and as a clinical preceptor for Georgetown University.
Join the webinar on Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88262387289?pwd=a2JKUjhoMGJUUm81OURDUnllUzN0Zz09
Enter the passcode Aauw. Meeting ID: 882 6238 7289.